Poetically Yours extended podcast - Jody Goch

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published February 15, 2024 at 2:28 PM CST
Provided by Jody Goch

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours extended Podcast. Each Friday you hear snippets from our contributors. This podcast allows you to take a deeper look into the lives of these writers. This month’s featured artist is Jody Goch.

Goch is from Canada but currently lives in the German Black Forest. Her poems and stories are published on platforms like Wild Word, Co-Op Poetry, and a few other places. She writes poetry and short fiction, chops wood for the stove, wanders and meditates in the forest.

During this conversation Goch talked about her journey to sobriety and how an important person in her life, was not a fan of her works.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
