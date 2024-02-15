Poetically Yours extended podcast - Jody Goch

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours extended Podcast. Each Friday you hear snippets from our contributors. This podcast allows you to take a deeper look into the lives of these writers. This month’s featured artist is Jody Goch.

Goch is from Canada but currently lives in the German Black Forest. Her poems and stories are published on platforms like Wild Word, Co-Op Poetry, and a few other places. She writes poetry and short fiction, chops wood for the stove, wanders and meditates in the forest.

During this conversation Goch talked about her journey to sobriety and how an important person in her life, was not a fan of her works.