Poetically Yours - What a love

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. Occasionally we highlight poets from other areas. This week’s featured poet is Kellie Joy.

Joy is from Oregon but now lives in Ogden, Utah. She started writing when she was 12 years old. She said poetry gave her a voice. She writes about social issues as well as her personal pain. Joy said she writes because everything in her mind gets tangled, but poems are her polished diamonds. “I’m a poet because my life needs something contained on the page,” she said, “so people can take a little something to feel they are not alone.”

She has two kids who she called brave and strong. Her husband lives in Afghanistan and he’s also a poet and humanitarian.

Here's her poem “War Child, Soul Bird.”

I don’t have a dream that’s without you my dear

Close your eyes to the river before you

There’s an ocean from my heart to yours

Don’t cast a shadow stay where you are

The first time I met you, I was young

And you fell hard into the crashing stream I couldn’t save you

A small helpless bird

I was a young girl

Weeping uncontrollably for someone I missed

Crying for more than a bird , but I couldn’t express this anguish

The bird needed me

And I failed

My world was hidden under a blanket of diamond daffodils

With bruised feet and Styrofoam Sandals

And I always knew there’s a home for me waiting

So, I kept the faith for my prince, my shelter in the stars

To the dear little girl watching for Snow White to be kissed under the glass

She kept believing she was good enough to be loved

When everything about her was strange and her thoughts slipped from her mouth like a string of pearls but everyone saw the Cheerios and they were tossed into the bin

My Jupiter you been watching over me

We’ve already reached the other side

In another time

Stay in the light we breathe

Everything is timeless

You reached me

The day I begged My doors to close

So, I would not stop sending you messages, please don’t go my dear bird

I felt the stream come to a still calm

My heart felt so loved and warm

War child, my prince

The blood is hot and the war is cold

The babies cry

Then they’re old

We said we want to make a difference

I’ll buy a beautiful cake behind the glass

The music will be playing

Hold my hand it’s our song

I’ll take you from the war

I’ve lived with many scars

They lead me to you

The bombs behind you

You will be fine

The blood is hot and the war is cold

We’ll make a difference

From our window to the stars

Across oceans

This is our dream

From long ago

You’ll survive and everything will be right

Sleep calm sweetheart

Til together we say goodnight

