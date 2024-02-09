Poetically Yours - What a love
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. Occasionally we highlight poets from other areas. This week’s featured poet is Kellie Joy.
Joy is from Oregon but now lives in Ogden, Utah. She started writing when she was 12 years old. She said poetry gave her a voice. She writes about social issues as well as her personal pain. Joy said she writes because everything in her mind gets tangled, but poems are her polished diamonds. “I’m a poet because my life needs something contained on the page,” she said, “so people can take a little something to feel they are not alone.”
She has two kids who she called brave and strong. Her husband lives in Afghanistan and he’s also a poet and humanitarian.
Here's her poem “War Child, Soul Bird.”
I don’t have a dream that’s without you my dear
Close your eyes to the river before you
There’s an ocean from my heart to yours
Don’t cast a shadow stay where you are
The first time I met you, I was young
And you fell hard into the crashing stream I couldn’t save you
A small helpless bird
I was a young girl
Weeping uncontrollably for someone I missed
Crying for more than a bird , but I couldn’t express this anguish
The bird needed me
And I failed
My world was hidden under a blanket of diamond daffodils
With bruised feet and Styrofoam Sandals
And I always knew there’s a home for me waiting
So, I kept the faith for my prince, my shelter in the stars
To the dear little girl watching for Snow White to be kissed under the glass
She kept believing she was good enough to be loved
When everything about her was strange and her thoughts slipped from her mouth like a string of pearls but everyone saw the Cheerios and they were tossed into the bin
My Jupiter you been watching over me
We’ve already reached the other side
In another time
Stay in the light we breathe
Everything is timeless
You reached me
The day I begged My doors to close
So, I would not stop sending you messages, please don’t go my dear bird
I felt the stream come to a still calm
My heart felt so loved and warm
War child, my prince
The blood is hot and the war is cold
The babies cry
Then they’re old
We said we want to make a difference
I’ll buy a beautiful cake behind the glass
The music will be playing
Hold my hand it’s our song
I’ll take you from the war
I’ve lived with many scars
They lead me to you
The bombs behind you
You will be fine
The blood is hot and the war is cold
We’ll make a difference
From our window to the stars
Across oceans
This is our dream
From long ago
You’ll survive and everything will be right
Sleep calm sweetheart
Til together we say goodnight