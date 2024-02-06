Perspective: As the broken bone mends...

These last few years I’ve heard about a number of side effects from Covid, but a broken collarbone was never among them. Somehow through good luck, masks, and keeping up with vaccines, I hadn’t caught the virus… until Christmas. Mean Santa!

Along with body aches and fever came nausea and dehydration, which led to fainting and a bad fall I don’t even remember but that broke my clavicle. During the weeks since, I’ve had time to contemplate lots of things - like how grateful I am for my friends, especially my best bud who’s been chauffeuring, shopping and shoveling for me. I’ve also been thinking about how folks who deal with limited mobility full time do it.

Obviously, certain activities have been abandoned, adjusted, or put on hold. Everything takes longer, my other arm and hand are suffering overuse, and pulling back my hair into a ponytail… well, it’s minor I know.

Piano classes are postponed, but my dedicated teacher gave me some homework - three songs to listen to and study both the music and the lyrics. What is the melody doing that makes it interesting, how do the sections of the piece connect and create variation, and lyrically, what stands out, how do the words and music interact? The songs he chose? Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight,” Elvis doing “Viva Las Vegas,” and “Break on Through (to the Other Side)” by the Doors. Eclectic, right?

Time to get back to listening closely and staying hydrated.

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.