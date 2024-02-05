Rockford poet laureate will infuse original poem with orchestra music

An upcoming Rockford Valentine’s celebration concert will infuse two art forms.

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra is including poetry in its upcoming Valentine’s Day and 90th anniversary celebration concert. Julie Thomas is the executive director of the orchestra. She says infusing poetry into the concert is a natural choice.

“Poetry and just text in general is so much a part of, of music,” she said. “And this particular concert also has...features choir, so obviously, there's text involved with them. It's poetic in nature, too.”

Jenna Goldsmith is Rockford’s poet laureate. She will read an original poem during the concert. Goldsmith solicited the community and will use that feedback to create a poem.

“You know, it's Valentine's Day, we're writing love letters, we're thinking about love," she said. "Why not have the community itself be part of the poetry so that when I'm reading, I'm really just a vehicle for the sentiments of the entire community.”

Thomas said this isn’t the first time that Goldsmith performed with RSO. Goldsmith read the text of one of the pieces the orchestra was playing.

“The Lark Ascending was the name of that. And it was just such a wonderful way to combine two different art forms that we wanted to continue that in some capacity," she said, "and I think we just wanted to embrace and support the poet laureate program in Rockford.”

The Nielsen Chorale will be a part of this performance. Pianist Einav Yarden will perform a solo.

The public will have the opportunity to experience some pre-concert treats. SoundBites will take place at noon on Friday Feb. 9. RSO's Music Director, Yaniv Attar, will interview Yarden at Mauh Nah Tee See Club, 1515 Guilford Road.

The day of the concert, the community is invited to watch the evening's final concert rehearsal at 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Music Academy will host a petting zoo an hour prior to that.

The Romance, Poetry and Valentines concert will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

