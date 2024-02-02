A deep dive into the top education issues of 2024 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it’s time for our 5th annual “Top Issues of the Year” episode, this time with Jason Klein, the Senior Director of Learning Partnerships at Northern Illinois University.

Topics include:

Access to early childhood education & services

Educator supply & demand problems

The end of pandemic-era ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) federal funding

The new Illinois Literacy Plan

The growth of college & career readiness programs

The impact of the presidential election on schools and students

The Chicago Bears’ Arlington Park Stadium proposal???

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on a simple idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And subscribe to our newsletter right hereto keep up to speed on everything to do with the show.

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! You can catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month on WNIJ. We’ll have multiple guests, stories, and exclusive segments like classroom and student correspondents. Our next episode airs on Friday, February 23 at noon and at 6 a.m. on Saturday, February 24 on 89-5 FM and right here WNIJ.org. Tune in on the last Friday of the month at the same time for future episodes!

