RSO will recognize a certain type of teacher

Nominations are open for an award that recognizes a specific type of teacher.

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra is looking for the next Outstanding Music Educator. The orchestra gives this annual award to a music teacher who goes the extra mile in the classroom. Every year it alternates between recognizing elementary teachers and secondary teachers. This time it will go to an elementary school teacher. Educators must be in either Winnebago, Ogle, Boone, Stephenson and Rock counties.

Winners will receive money for classroom supplies and personal development, a plaque, RSO tickets to the April 14th show and two subscriptions to the next season.

Anyone can submit a nomination for the Music Educator Award. This must be done by Feb. 21.