A Rockford artist wants to teach others her craft

A Rockford artist has a niche that was inspired by something that falls off trees.

Joy Griffis is the creator of Joffee Diva Dolls. Her home is decorated with beautiful mostly hand-made figurines. She pointed out a doll that she created for her mom. Her parents passed away a few years ago and she said having this doll was a way of bringing her mom back to her.

“And the head is made from Polymer Clay. And the fingers are actually cloth as well,” she said. “So, I stitched all of this with the sewing machine. And it has internal wires so her hands can actually hold things and her fingers move just like ours.”

Griffis lived in Florida for about 14 years. When she became an empty nester in 2015, she found herself searching for a new purpose. She started taking walks and these strolls were a catalyst for her creative endeavors.

“I would see all these beautiful pinecones and I would just start collecting them because I thought they were pretty,” Griffis explained. “So, then I started thinking, oh, that looks like a crown reminds me of a crown. So, I started decorating the pinecones.”

Griffis said she loves to play tennis, so at some point she decided to incorporate tennis balls and empty Gatorade bottles into her crafting. This combination brought something else to life. The ball became the head, the bottle was the body and the pinecone served as a crown.

“So, then I started putting a nylon overlay over the faces. I started buying googly eyes. And one day a tennis friend of mine who's a retired teacher. I told her ‘Well I'm going home to work on my dolls.’ And so, she was like, ‘Oh, you make dolls?’”

Joy Griffis Two Diana Ross inspired dolls. (Dolls on the right.)

The teacher introduced Griffis to another doll artist named Patricia Briggs, who Griffis calls “Ms. Patti.”

Briggs became a mentor for Griffis. This relationship helped Griffis learn about the technique for creating dolls and other things. She then joined the doll club her mentor was a part of. After being a part of that for two months, she started sharing her own techniques.

Jack Johnston is also someone who inspires Griffis. Johnston is a doll maker who specializes in sculpting. Griffis said she loves his techniques.

Griffis said she didn’t dream of creating dolls but doing this work does tie all her desires and skills together. She shared that as a child, she sculpted in her mind.

“For many years before I even touched the ball of clay to make a face," she said. "So, everything that I wanted to do like I always want to be a fashion designer. Things come in the strangest way. I'm a fashion designer. You know, I'm doing hair. I'm doing makeup. I'm doing everything I wanted to do just in a different not the way I've ever imagined.”

She also uses what she picked up from working at Lancôme Cosmetics. There she learned how to contour, which helps her with blending the make-up. This allows her to create several different skin tones.

Her dolls are no longer made with tennis balls and Gatorade bottles, instead she uses things like aluminum foil, wires and clay.

Pictures serve as inspirations for her dolls. A couple of the figures were inspired by an iconic singer.

“So, the two here that you're looking at, they were made in the image of the young Diana Ross, right after the Supremes,” she said. “So, I took a picture, some pictures of Diana Ross -- front side and just watching her different poses.”

In 2019, she moved back to Rockford to take care of her parents. Six months later they died. Their deaths were two weeks apart. She stayed in the city and found a new group of doll enthusiasts to mingle with. She is a part of a group called the Greater Rockford Doll Club. She also attends the Detroit Doll Show started by Sandra Epps.

Griffis said she used to create dolls and give them away but after she started attending the show, people commissioned her to make dolls. She asks the customers for a picture to help get her started.

“I prefer a full body,” she explained. “But sometimes they want to look thinner than they are sometimes they want to be thicker than they really are sometimes, you know, they want their nose to appear a little smaller, lips a little fuller.”

Each doll has three positive affirmations inside of them. She said it could take anywhere from two weeks to about five months to finish the project. She said once she begins to create, she steps back and lets the inanimate creature speak to her. She explained that once the face is connected to the body, she can hear their story and from there she incorporates the hair, poses and body movement.

Joy Griffis Unfinished doll project.

Griffis said most of the other members of the local doll club just collect dolls but now they want to learn how to make them. And she is willing to show them. She said she also has a desire to work with young people and teach them how to make dolls. Griffis said sharing her doll artistry is a way for her to spread happiness throughout the community.



