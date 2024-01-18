Perspective: Get informed before you head to the polls this March

It’s primary season! We in Illinois head to the polls on March 19 and early voting starts on February 8.

One race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the three-way contest for the Democratic candidate for the 76th district Illinois house seat.

Murri Briel, Carolyn Zasada and Cohen Barnes will answer audience questions at a public forum in DeKalb on Saturday, February 3.

Briel, originally from Ottawa, has worked in social services and in local politics in the Illinois Valley. She has served as chief of staff for Lance Yednock, current district representative and not running for reelection.

Zasada sits on the DeKalb City Council representing the first ward. She was a Marine for 13 years and founded a non-profit in Champaign.

Barnes served in the Army for more than three years. He owns a small business in DeKalb and currently serves as the city’s mayor.

Many decisions that directly affect us are decided at the state level. Think gun safety laws, property taxes, abortion access, and pension issues, among many others. We ignore these elections at our peril.

So bring your questions for the candidates to the DeKalb Public Library on February 3. The doors open at 1:45 and the forum begins at 2:30. WNIJ host and reporter Susan Stephens is the moderator. The forum will be recorded and available on the DeKalb County Democrats website.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.