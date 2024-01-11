Solo trombonist will perform at NIU again, this time with a friend

A classical trombonist from Sweden is joining his musical partner of over 40 years for a performance at Northern Illinois University Jan. 16.

Christian Lindberg calls himself an extremely energetic person who’s always loved music. He started his career as a member of an orchestra.

“I just felt it was for me too passive to count the bars of rest and, being a part of that,” he explained. “I was considering going into studying law. But then I felt no, I love music, and I want to go for this. Now I’m going to try for a solo career.”

Lindberg has been doing this successfully for decades. He took a few years off and attended the Royal College of Music in London. He said if he didn’t do this, he doesn’t believe he would have flourished as a solo trombonist.

“So, you cannot at the same time as you are in an orchestra. There's not enough time or energy in your life to develop as a soloist,” Lindberg said. “I mean you need to read good literature, you have to know art, you have to know everything to be a full-blown sort of artist and musician.”

Early in his career he decided he wanted to do concerts with a pianist. When he was 20, he learned about a 15-year-old pianist who lived in a little town near Stockholm. Lindberg called the teenager and invited him over to practice.

“And then he comes in, and he played the Hindemith Trombone Sonata, which is the most difficult piano part there is. And I gave him the music and I said, ‘maybe you want to look at this and we play it next time?’ ‘No, no, let's play it. immediately,’ and his sight read the whole thing.”

That was the beginning of his partnership with Roland Pöntinen. Lindberg said people call them Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton.

“Because he's always like, he's never smiles, you know? And he's very silent,” Lindberg added. “But he has the greatest sense of humor.”

Lindberg said no one has taken on being a trombone soloist full time like he has. He said he has carved out a path for someone to take the baton after he retires, which he jokes will be in about 40 years.

“There are there are some phenomenally talented guys out there,” Lindberg explained. “And when they're 19, 18,19, they think, ‘Well, I'm going to go for it. And I say go for it, go for it, go for it. But then they ended up in an orchestra with a problem with paying their bills. And then they say, ‘Yeah, I'm going to try to get out of it. And then they never get out it.”

Another way the trombonist cheers younger musicians on is by teaching. He said he has guest positions at the Royal College in London and does master classes.

In addition to being a trombonist, Lindberg is a composer and conductor. He said his work “2017,” is currently his favorite out of all of his composed pieces.

He is looking forward to coming back to NIU. He said his favorite place in the states is Chicago. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Hall is special to him. He recalled the time he played in Grant Park.

“For 800,000 people at the 100th anniversary of the Statue of Liberty that where they wanted to beat New York, you know,” he said, “and I played with Grant Park Symphony Orchestra. And it was live on television. It was live everywhere. So that's it's the city. I just love the city.”

Lindberg and Pöntinen put the program together based on feedback from fans. He said he is looking forward to meeting them when he comes to visit.

Lindberg first performed at NIU in 1992.

