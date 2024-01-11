Closure list: Northern Illinois braces for round two of 2024 winter storm

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police warn that includes significant snow totals with severe cold and high winds continuing into the weekend. Slick and slippery conditions, reduced visibility, and subzero wind chills are expected.

IDOT Winter Road Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and advisory beginning tonight through Friday for much of the northern half of the state. Snow accumulations are expected to range between 2 and 12 inches, with the highest totals north of Interstate 80 and in northwest Illinois.

Earlier this week, the region was hit with several inches of snow and school and event closures.

Current closure list (1/11/24)

HIGHER EDUCATION

Northern Illinois University: Moving to virtual operations beginning Friday, January 12 at 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.

Rockford University will be closed on Friday, January 12. Remote office hours will be in effect. All scheduled events on campus for 1/12/24 are canceled. Events on 1/13/24 will proceed as scheduled unless otherwise notified.

K-12

Clinton Community School District will have no school on Friday, January 12.

Polo schools will be having an e-learning day on Friday, January 12. No student attendance, along with no activities tomorrow night. Teachers will be available via email between 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Warren CUSD 205 will have no school on Friday, January 12. There will be not extracurricular activities on Friday or Saturday.

Students’ final attendance day is now May 22.

GOVERNMENT, ORGANIZATIONS, BUSINESSES

The DeKalb County Courthouse and all county offices will close at noon on Friday.

All Meals on Wheels programs based out of DeKalb County have been canceled for Friday, January 12.