Perspective: When celebrities die

I am not a "red carpet" guy. I don't swoon over celebrities and their designer clothes.

But ... I do like the awards program when I see the person — not the "star" — revealing a passion for their craft and its purpose. I connect to their desire to be appreciated, applauded, respected — even loved.

And we do love celebrities. I am reminded of this when famous names I've grown up with die and I feel grief and sadness. But what is it about celebrities that makes them feel like extended family?

Experts have studied this ... what they call "parasocial relationships" — our social and emotional connections to fictional characters or celebrities.

Such relationships help people, especially adolescents, form an identity and boosts those with low self-esteem.

I remember a fleeting moment in a Manhattan cinema. A tall man rushed out of one of the theaters and was walking fast toward me. He jerked his ball cap down over his face.

It was actor, musician and playwright Jeff Daniels — who I respect. He avoided eye contact and clearly did not want to be seen. I understood why and just watched him scurry by.

There were no words. No autograph. No passing smile or nod. Yet I still savor that moment.

The experts are right. We applaud and admire celebrities, but perhaps what we embrace most is who we become when they are in the room.

And who we want to be when they leave.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.