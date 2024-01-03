© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: When celebrities die

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published January 3, 2024 at 3:40 AM CST
Andres Uran
/
Unsplash

I am not a "red carpet" guy. I don't swoon over celebrities and their designer clothes.

But ... I do like the awards program when I see the person — not the "star" — revealing a passion for their craft and its purpose. I connect to their desire to be appreciated, applauded, respected — even loved.

And we do love celebrities. I am reminded of this when famous names I've grown up with die and I feel grief and sadness. But what is it about celebrities that makes them feel like extended family?

Experts have studied this ... what they call "parasocial relationships" — our social and emotional connections to fictional characters or celebrities.

Such relationships help people, especially adolescents, form an identity and boosts those with low self-esteem.

I remember a fleeting moment in a Manhattan cinema. A tall man rushed out of one of the theaters and was walking fast toward me. He jerked his ball cap down over his face.

It was actor, musician and playwright Jeff Daniels — who I respect. He avoided eye contact and clearly did not want to be seen. I understood why and just watched him scurry by.

There were no words. No autograph. No passing smile or nod. Yet I still savor that moment.

The experts are right. We applaud and admire celebrities, but perhaps what we embrace most is who we become when they are in the room.

And who we want to be when they leave.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesLonny Cain
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
See stories by Lonny Cain