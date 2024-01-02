Perspective: A place to keep all your stuff

I haven’t been a follower of the comedy circuit. I guess I generally prefer humor that’s less staged. But there’s one comedian whose wit and insight have inspired and cracked me up for decades. George Carlin - especially his riffs on all our stuff. He was a keen observer of humans and found crazy good ways to describe our quirks and foibles.

With the recent holidays that often revolve around the purchase and exchange of lots more stuff, the topic seems timely. Plus you may have some downsizing projects on your list of New Year’s resolutions.

Carlin’s take on stuff shows just how absurd our quest for belongings can be: “A house is just a place to keep all your stuff while you go out and get more stuff,” he’d say. And now in addition to all our physical possessions, we have clouds of digital stuff to wrangle.

I know a good portion of my life has been spent accumulating, organizing, moving, and reorganizing my stuff. Now I find the pendulum swinging the other direction, and it’s significantly more difficult - like weight - so much easier to gain than lose.

I probably should have tweaked to the folly of overdoing stuff a lot sooner, but hey no regrets, it’s a new year and all is possible.

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.