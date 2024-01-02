A longstanding bowling tournament is coming to Rockford

A bowling tournament that for decades took place in the Quad Cities is coming to Rockford next year.

Quad Cities has been home for the Leatherneck Classic collegiate bowling tournament for 23 years.

Shawn Wochner, the tournament director, said holding the tournament in Rockford made sense.

“I actually coached a Collegiate National Championship tournament there,” he said. “I've competed as a coach in that center. So again, just know their history, know their capabilities and quality when it comes to hosting big events like that.”

Lindsay Arellano is the vice president of sales and service at the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She said the move is expected to bring an economic impact to the region of about three hundred and twenty-nine thousand dollars.

“We expect 100 teams, so hopefully over 100 teams we can get registered from what Shawn says and from based on their past registration," she said. "That means 800 bowlers."

Tony Hall is the general manager at The Cherry Bowl and the head bowling coach at Rock Valley College. He said he’s worked with tournament director Shawn Wochner for years.

“He needed a new home," Hall said. "He needed a place and Rockford has been known for running tournaments. We host other college tournaments along with pro tournaments.”

Hall said Wochner knows things will go smoothly.

Wochner said the tournament will continue in Rockford through at least 2028.

There will be an admission fee for spectators. Those proceeds will go to the Bowlers Veterans Link. The tournament will take place in November 2024.

