Some of our best education stories of 2023 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

As we wind down the year, we’ve already shared our favorite conversations of 2023, but Teachers’ Lounge is even more than the interviews we have with educators you nominate.

This show is also a platform for the in-depth education reporting we produce at WNIJ.

And when we ask you for nominations – we also always ask for you to send story ideas to teacherslounge@niu.edu. And you do! You’ve sent in topics and stories, things happening in your school or maybe your child’s school that you think people should know about. We’ve covered a lot of those story ideas here on the show!

So, today we’re going to revisit a few of the stories from Teachers’ Lounge that stuck out to us this year. Some of them are very serious, some are uplifting or even fun. But I think they’re all important.

Let’s get into it and then we will be back with brand-new episodes of Teachers’ Lounge in 2024!

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Stories in this episode:

'Only two of them made it to school': when half of an elementary school has no bus, the community takes action.

More schools than ever give students computers and tablets. They're also surveilling their online activity more than ever.

Illinois just made big early childhood investments. But services like daycare and preschool are nearly impossible for many families to access.

Illinois students will be required to learn about Native American history, sovereignty, genocide and more

What's the legacy of Federal Indian Boarding Schools in Illinois?

College grad explores the economics and people of agriculture on the 'Back Roads of Illinois’How truancy lands some Illinois students in court

Children need mental health support more than ever. But services in northern Illinois can be hard to find

Pork & Pigskins Champs: the best concession stand porkchop sandwich in Illinois

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu

