Sessions from Studio A - Los Compadres del Tango

Los Compadres del Tango is made up of Jacques Saint-Cyr and Valerie Blair, both instructors at The Music Academy in Rockford. Hear their live performance at Studio A Cafe and some of the stories behind the music. Learn how to tango from Jacques Saint-Cyr and Maria Costello and follow them on Facebook.

Los Compadres del Tango performing "Don Juan" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Los Compadres del Tango performing "El Porteñito" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Los Compadres del Tango performing "El Aeroplano" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Los Compadres del Tango performing "La Última Cita" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Los Compadres del Tango performing "Que Noche" live in WNIJ's Studio A