Sessions from Studio A - Los Compadres del Tango

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST
Los Compadres del Tango performing live at Studio A Cafe
Los Compadres del Tango performing live at Studio A Cafe

Los Compadres del Tango is made up of Jacques Saint-Cyr and Valerie Blair, both instructors at The Music Academy in Rockford. Hear their live performance at Studio A Cafe and some of the stories behind the music. Learn how to tango from Jacques Saint-Cyr and Maria Costello and follow them on Facebook.

Los Compadres del Tango performing "Don Juan" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Los Compadres del Tango performing "El Porteñito" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Los Compadres del Tango performing "El Aeroplano" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Los Compadres del Tango performing "La Última Cita" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Los Compadres del Tango performing "Que Noche" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
