WNIQ, 91.5 FM is temporarily off the air due to electrical problems. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.

Some workers return to Stellantis plant in Belvidere

Published December 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST
Office of State Senator Dave Syverson

Nearly 165 Stellantis employees returned to full-time positions this week. They were laid off when the Belvidere Assembly Plant idled earlier this year.

The employees will support operations for the company’s parts and service division. 

According to a new release, about 115 employees are already working at the warehouse located near the plant. The rest of the employees are completing training and will transition to the Belvidere location next week.

The idling in February affected 1,350 workers.
