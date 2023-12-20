Perspective: Work your assets like a cassowary

The other day, off the coast of Australia, a cassowary was sighted emerging from the sea -- a rare event. It's a flightless bird, also considered the world's most dangerous.

Inability to fly is a great disadvantage for a bird, but cassowaries have sharp shafts on their feathers that enable them to run through thick rain forests while cutting vines. They can be up to six feet tall and weigh up to 200 pounds. They have six-inch dagger claws on their feet -- they can be lethal. They can swim at 30 miles per hour. They'll eat anything that fits into their mouths, from fungi to snails to snakes. Their meat doesn't taste good to humans, thus exempting them from being hunted for food.

Years ago my Uncle Maurie sat me down and said, "Tom, you're not especially tall or smart. You'll need to use all your assets." This was great Cassowary advice.