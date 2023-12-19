WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)
What to know about the next minimum wage increase in Illinois
The minimum wage in Illinois increases again on Jan.1, 2024.
According to the state of Illinois, workers will see an increase of $1 per hour from $13 to $14.
Meanwhile, the minimum wage for tipped workers will rise to $8.40 per hour and workers under 18 working fewer than 650 hours per calendar year will see their hourly wage increase to $12 per hour.
This will be the sixth increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2019. The schedule of increases culminates in a $15 per hour minimum wage in 2025.
Minimum wage workers should review their paystubs to ensure they are being paid correctly.
Employees can file a minimum wage complaint with IDOL hereor by calling the Minimum Wage Toll Free Hotline: (800) 478-3998.