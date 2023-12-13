Lingering cough? Respiratory virus cases are rising across Illinois

State officials are launching a new Respiratory Disease Surveillance Dashboard. It will be updated weekly. The dashboard will include hospital visits, seasonal trends, lab test positivity and demographic data.

Currently, cases of respiratory viruses are trending up across Illinois. State health officials say 44 Illinois counties are now at an elevated level for COVID-19.

The latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health also shows hospitalization rates are increasing.

Residents are urged to get COVID booster shots and the flu vaccine in time for the holidays.

In DeKalb County, the latest numbers from the CDC show 64 hospitalizations at the start of the month. The hospital admission level in DeKalb County is still considered “low” but the latest numbers are a 16.4% increase from the week before.