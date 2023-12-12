Northern Illinois Youth Mental Health Resource Guide

The American Academy of Pediatricsdeclared the youth mental health crisis a national emergency. WNIJ recently reported on how difficult it is for some children & families in northern Illinois to access mental health services. With that in mind, we're building a resource guide to help families seeking youth mental health services.

A note from the newsroom: This is not an exhaustive list, and we want to make it as helpful as possible. So, if you know of any other resources that should be added to this guide — send an email to pmedlin@niu.edu. Also, if a child in your life needs mental health services, school districts provide some services as well.