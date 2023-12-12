Northern Illinois Youth Mental Health Resource Guide
The American Academy of Pediatricsdeclared the youth mental health crisis a national emergency. WNIJ recently reported on how difficult it is for some children & families in northern Illinois to access mental health services. With that in mind, we're building a resource guide to help families seeking youth mental health services.
A note from the newsroom: This is not an exhaustive list, and we want to make it as helpful as possible. So, if you know of any other resources that should be added to this guide — send an email to pmedlin@niu.edu. Also, if a child in your life needs mental health services, school districts provide some services as well.
Boone & Winnebago counties
- MARSHMALLOW'S HOPE - 847-754-5570 - 1280 S Alpine Rd - Rockford, IL
- ROSECRANCE 815-391-1000 - www.rosecrance.org
- KP COUNSELING - 779-368-0060 - 6932 Linden Rd & 695 N Perryville Rd, Suite 4 - Rockford, IL
- FAMILY COUNSELING SERVICES - 815-962-5585 - 631 N Longwood - Rockford, IL
- NAMI NORTHERN ILLINOIS - 815-963-2470 or 800-950-6264
- ASPEN Counseling & Consulting
- Children’s Home & Aid (Brightpoint)
- Healing Pathways, PLLC
- HOPE Child & Family Counseling
- Perryville Counseling Services
- Riverside Counseling Center
- Rock River Family Psychiatric Center
- Stepping Stones of Rockford
- Willow Creek Counseling
- RESILIENCE COUNSELING - 815-543-2789 - East Wind Business Complex - 129 S Phelps Ave, Building 10, Suite 1006 - Rockford, IL
- JC GORDON COUNSELING - 815-243-0279 - Telehealth
- National Youth Advocate Program in Rockford
- Youth Services Network
DeKalb County
- BEN GORDON CENTER
- THE LIVING ROOM, Walk-in Assistance, 12 Health Services Drive, DeKalb 815-756-4875, 100 S. Latham Street, Suite 204, Sandwich 815-786-7544
- FAMILY SERVICE AGENCY - 14 Health Services Drive, DeKalb 815-758-8616 -
- KISHHEALTH COUNSELING - 760 Foxpointe Drive, Sycamore 815-748-8334
- NIU FAMILY CENTER 815-753-1684
- NIU COMMUNITY COUNSELING 815-753-9312
- NIU COUNSELING & STUDENT DEVELOPMENT CENTER - Campus Life Building 200, DeKalb 815-753-1206
LaSalle County
- North Central Behavioral Health Systems
- Center for Youth & Family Solutions
- Allied Counseling Group
- LaSalle County Youth Services Bureau, Inc
- Illinois Valley Counseling Service
- Changes Counseling, LLC
- Gorenz Counseling & Consulting
- Empowering Minds Counseling
- Calhoun Consultants
- Cultivate Behavioral Health & Education
Northwest Illinois
- Clear Mind, Open Heart LLC
- East Dubuque Counseling Center
- FHN Family Counseling Center
- Galena Clinic
- ROSECRANCE - 815-391-1000
- NAMI of Stephenson County (Support for Mental Illness)
- NAMI Sauk Area
Northern Illinois
- Whiteside County Community Health Clinic Behaviroal/Mental Health Program at WCHD
- HOPE of Ogle County
- Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center in Dixon
- Sinnissippi Centers in Rochelle
- Changes Counseling, LLC
Virtual services
- DIALOGUE MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING - 844-249-4094
- CASTLE CARE - Online virtual calming rooms, parent support groups, free daycare for RPS 205 student access and list of community resources.
- CARES HOTLINE (Medicaid, all ages) 800-345-9049
- TEEN REACH - National Youth Advocate Progam
- The Liam Foundation - Support services for LGBTQIA+ community
- Circle of Change - Youth Dog Program
- SAFE 2 HELP - Illinois schools program
- Northwest Illinois Gender and Sexuality Alliance (NW IL GSA)