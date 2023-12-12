© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Illinois Youth Mental Health Resource Guide

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST
The American Academy of Pediatricsdeclared the youth mental health crisis a national emergency. WNIJ recently reported on how difficult it is for some children & families in northern Illinois to access mental health services. With that in mind, we're building a resource guide to help families seeking youth mental health services.

A note from the newsroom: This is not an exhaustive list, and we want to make it as helpful as possible. So, if you know of any other resources that should be added to this guide — send an email to pmedlin@niu.edu. Also, if a child in your life needs mental health services, school districts provide some services as well.

Counseling Hospital & Crisis Services Virtual Services Other Services
Counseling

Boone & Winnebago counties

DeKalb County

LaSalle County

Northwest Illinois

Northern Illinois

Virtual services

Other Services

mental health student mental health mental health services
Peter Medlin
Peter is an award-winning education reporter who has been at WNIJ since 2018. He’s also the host of Teachers’ Lounge: a listener-driven podcast & radio show telling the story of education through conversations with teachers and students. He grew up in Sandwich, Illinois, and graduated from North Central College. When he’s not writing & reporting, Peter loves to run at forest preserves across northern Illinois, cook, & hang out with his cat.
