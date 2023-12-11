© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Website with Pop-up Ad

Perspective: What we can learn about being human from trees

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Kenney
Published December 11, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST
Dan Kenney and a very large and important friend

I come from a long line of farmers. I learned early our survival depended on how well we cared for the land and for the animals. Before we ate, we had to make sure the land and the animals had what they needed.

I also was fortunate enough to grow up close to trees. We had a stand of trees on our property. They were huge old shag bark hickories, oak, and maples. I spent hours alone pretending under their large branches.

Now, at 70, I finally come to understand, and science is confirming, what Native Americans understood long before my farming ancestors disturbed the prairies, that all living beings are connected. All joined by the invisible web of life. When we harm one species, or one forest, this ripples through the entire web. When one tree needs one kind of nutrient a mother tree provides it. Soil and trees work together providing for the young and vulnerable trees.

As humans we are never too old to learn or to be reminded that we too are dependent upon one another and upon our Earth.

Walk out into nature often, listen in silence, and begin to feel these hidden connections and bring it back to your relationships with fellow humans. To survive we need to learn from the trees that we either all stand or we all fall, together.

I’m Dan Kenney, and this is my perspective.
Dan Kenney
Dan Kenney is a retired elementary school teacher and the founder of DeKalb County Community Gardens. He's also a published poet and writer.
See stories by Dan Kenney