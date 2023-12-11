A Belvidere church gave its members money to help serve the community

An idea sparked by the Parable of Talents story in the bible is now being put into practice at a Belvidere church.

In 2000, the pastor of Coast Hills Community Church in California, Denny Bellesi, and his wife Leesa gave $100 to 100 people and instructed them to use it to help people outside of the church. Those who accepted had to find a way to help build God’s kingdom. They had 90 days to execute and report back. This became known as the Kingdom Assignment. This idea took off across the world.

Jim Bell, lead pastor at Belvidere First United Methodist Church, said this challenge is the perfect way to help the church reach out to the community.

“So, the kingdom assignment fit into that development as a way to break through the 80/20 rule where 20% of people do 80% of the work,” he explained, “and to make kind of every person a minister, and to recognize we all have different gifts and passions.”

Bell said he met Bellesi at the national pastor’s conference and he and his wife loved the idea. Bell has pastored eight Methodist churches.

"I've never served one that had the health and vitality and motivation to carry one out," he said. "So, this is the first time I've ever done it in any of those churches. It's certainly the first time we've ever done it or first time they've heard of it here.”

In September, 60 parishioners took the challenge. The 90-day assignment is over on Sunday, Dec. 17. Church members will report back during a celebration at 3 p.m. at Belvidere High School.

Bell said the organization hasn't decided if they will do this again, but a decision will be made once the results are in from this first one.

