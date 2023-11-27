Poetically Yours - The life of a dog

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured artist is Veronica Noechel.

Noechel is dedicated to animal rescue. She’s been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and has received generous support from North Carolina Arts Council, the Vermont Studio Center, Headlands Center for the Arts, United Arts Council, The Culture and Animals Foundation, and I-Park.

Here’s her poem “Four Legs Will Always Be Faster Than Two.”

I know how to find a lost dog, so

why, after you took one last look

at your poor hopeless dog sitter and ran,

were you able to disappear completely?

A black shadow dissolving into the bright

morning like how everything goes blank

In the center of your vision when

the relentless summer sun reflects off

the windshield of an oncoming car.

I know how to find dogs who break free from their fences

and run away like silly tornadoes winding through streets

and between houses. They whirl with delight

and the thrill of being unleashed upon the neighborhood,

a veritable font of pee and low rabbit runs. I know not

to chase but to surprise, how to be more fun

than the whole rest of the world out there, how to roll

on the ground and yell “cookies!” like an idiot to show you

I can be as unexpected and fun as running

fences, barking at the dogs still stuck behind them,

gleefully urinating on their trees just out of reach.



I know how to catch the dog who slips her collar,

even when she’s blind and deaf and can’t tell

that she’s trotting into traffic. I know how to jump

like Superman leaving the earth, to tackle her, rolling

in a human dog ball, a somersault of fur teeth skin hair

my own yelps and the pull of the leash

slipping back over her head.

When we come to a stop

she is indignant, but alive.

I am bleeding but relieved.

While preparing the order for the X-ray of my arm to see

if her teeth nicked the bone--a risk for potential infection and loss

of limb, the doctor looks at me so seriously and says,

“Why did you do this to yourself?

Dogs get hit by cars all the time.”

And when I emerge from Urgent Care, bandaged and be-slinged,

I feel like I really did fly for a moment, like a powerful lycanthrope who

just for once was something bigger than myself, bigger

than my job scooping poop from kennel runs and washing

reluctant dogs while I sing to make them unafraid. Careful,

I start with the toes and work up because it’s easier to face the rush

of water once you’ve felt the needly jets on the backs of your legs, once

you know that the roar in your ears is the same water that pools in your bowl.

I know how to find a dog who wants to be found

Who gets lost finding her way back after

the adventures have expired and a bowl of kibble

sounds better than the grease at the bottom of a KFC bag

swiped from a dumpster. I know how to save a dog from herself,

running toward traffic that stops for no dog. But I don’t know how

to find a dog who wants to go back to the life she had before, to the dark

and feral world you knew like the taste of your own fur,

the texture of your knuckles beneath your tongue. In the quiet

world where no one speaks in words, every move is solid

with meaning. You had a life. You had a place you returned

each night to sleep, a place where you had friends

with high wagging tails and the father of your puppies you just might see

again if you could find that electrical substation you wandered into after

chasing a street coyote a full mile from your sleeping space.

I saw the way you loved your new home, too.

Loved the warm of hearth and the snapping fire within it,

the way your human held you while you slept, petting

your face long after you’d fallen asleep. You’d never known

such safety, or the strange delicious grip of love without conditions.

It was a life that shimmered with security. Now I watch her heart shatter

outward like a pipe bomb full of nails and love for you. None of us are safe

when the call from animal control comes like the toll of John Donne’s bells.



You tried for home through rush hour traffic, doubling back on your feral life

after 3 days on the lam. Was the night so long

before? The ground so hard to sleep upon?

The pavement burned your toes and you kept to the dirt

but there’s glass in shards and the garbage had been picked over

by racoons and ravens who get first pick here. You had forgotten

that you’d been mechanically relocated, miles and miles

from the rural roads you ran. The world changes so quickly

at 3’ off the ground. Just a few minutes with your head out the window

and the ground becomes pavement and the trees become

walls, the doomed big-eyed cows turn into low growling machines

that roll past so fast and big they almost pull you along with them

into the street. They know to stop and start again all at the same time

in double or quadruple rows, so they must be saying something

to each other, but though you yawn and pace, and avert your eyes, they don’t

seem to care that you’re asking them to slow down, to settle for just

a second so you can get back to her. To the places you walked strung

together so you wouldn’t lose her if she couldn’t keep up.

Four legs will always be faster than two. She drew

this straight line from herself to you. A line you followed this far

and you’re sure it’s just a few more streets, just a little

further now and you’ll be there. Just across these last few streets.

Just across the hood of one last fast-moving car.



