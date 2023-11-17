Poetically Yours - Where are we going?

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Terry Loncaric.

Loncaric lives in Hampshire, Illinois. She said she has three lives: a poet, a journalist, and an educator. And these lives collide through her poetry. Loncaric wrote two poetry books, “Crashing in Velvet” for Finishing Line Press, and most recently, “Poetry in an Age of Panic” for Kelsay Books. She also hosts a monthly open-mic of original songs and poetry at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock.

Here’s her poem “On the Same Path.”

On a path with strangers,

seashell pink paints the horizon.

An elderly man, his son with down syndrome

hold hands, content in their silence.

A young man and woman

share a warm kiss

inside the cool shadows of the forest.

Two brisk walkers

exchange furtive glances

as they speed through

secrets & gossip.

We know nothing of one another,

yet we share a moment

in the rich depth of these woods

and their delicate ecosystems.

No hummingbirds today,

just a father and son

communicating in a way

their intellects would never allow.

A community of strangers

on a path to nowhere,

imposing footprints

on a path to everywhere.

--Terry Loncaric

