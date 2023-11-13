Rockford museum closing for several months

An Illinois art museum is temporarily closing its doors starting Monday Nov. 13, but it still plans on connecting with the community.

Riverfront Museum Park, the building that houses the Rockford Art Museum, needs an HVAC upgrade. Carrie Johnson, the executive director and chief curator of the museum, said the update will happen in phases and her organization will be the first to start.

“Some of the spots in the in the complex are still open," she said. "We are hoping to revive an old program that we had called movies in the museum. And that's where we show our documentaries, art films, in our great theater space down the hall.”

The museum will continue to offer classes to the public as well.

The building also houses the Discovery Center Museum, the Rockford Dance Company, and the offices of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra.

In the meantime, Johnson said the museum is starting its year-end appeal.

“It's also really important for members to continue memberships," she said, "so that we can get through this closure together, we can come out stronger."

The Rockford Art Museum plans to re-open its doors in the summer of 2024.

