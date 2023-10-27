Meet our new student correspondents! | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

One of our favorite segments here on Teachers' Lounge is called “Classroom Correspondent.” Erik Czerwin is an English teacher at Guilford High School in Rockford and, as our classroom correspondent, he meets with us every single month to check in on how the school year was going for him and his students.

This year, Erik’s son is a senior in high school and is in his class! Let’s hear how that’s going so far and what else is going on with Erik and his students.

Along with our classroom correspondent, we also have student correspondents here on Teachers’ Lounge. Long-time listeners may remember that last spring, we followed the inaugural season of the DeKalb High School esports team.

This fall, season 2 of Student Correspondent is following DeKalb High School’s Varsity Forensics team. You might be wondering: forensics? There’s competitive high school crime scene investigation? NO! Tune in to learn more.

On this episode, we’re chatting with Michelle Roberts! She teaches deaf and hard of hearing students at Community High School District 155 in Crystal Lake. She’s an adapted Physical Education teacher, helping make games and sports accessible for students with disabilities.

We’re also talking with Kristen Delisio! She’s an elementary STEAM teacher at the Hinckley-Big Rock School District.

Kristen also has a passion for outdoor education and loves to help students engage with their learning through nature.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

