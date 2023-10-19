DeKalb County nursing home sale ‘terminated,’ as county board reviews their options for covering future financial gaps

The sale of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center has officially been terminated, but how the county plans to support the home remains unclear.

The sale of the nursing home failed when the buyers didn't address the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board’s concerns.

“There was a notice of breach in default and a cure period that the buyers had an opportunity to cure. They did not,” said Brian Gregory, the DeKalb County Administrator.

“So, it terminates the contracts,” he said.

The review board is tasked with approving the sale and transfer of the home from publicly owned to a private entity. The state board delayed making a decision twice after questions went unanswered regarding the buyer’s record on quality of care at their current facilities.

Gregory announced the cancellation of the sale contract during discussions on a resolution to give staff of the nursing home a two dollar an hour bonus spanning the length of the sale process.

The board voted to grant staff the bonus.

Preparing 2024 budget for nursing home shortfalls

The board continued talks on how to adjust the county budget to cover potential loss of the home for fiscal year 2024, but ultimately voted for the finance committee to prepare recommendations for the board’s consideration.

Some options for covering the gap include delaying hiring new staff such as another prosecutor for the State’s Attorney’s office, and a countywide HR position.

Another route discussed is using one-time funding to cover the gap, which finance chair Scott Campbell opposes.

“That mentality of funding with only non-refillable funds is short term thinking,” he said.

“So, what's at the end of that short term? It's sustainable, or it's sold. That's my fear,” Campbell said.

DeKalb County Board member Patrick Deutsch said there are some board members who favor the board selling the nursing home.

“I think there are still a few that would like to see it depart,” he said.

“But I think the vast majority of the board at this point in time is ready to just retain ownership.”

Campbell said the finance committee will explore all options regarding covering the finance gap including proposing to make changes to the property tax levy. The committee is expected to present their options in November.

The county board plans to vote for the final 2024 budget in December.

