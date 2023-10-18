© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours Extended Podcast -- Tatianna Salisbury

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT
Provided by Titianna Salisbury.

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours extended podcast. Every Friday you hear new poems from our contributors but those are just fragments of their brilliance. This podcast serves as a backdrop for the weekly segment.

This month’s featured poet is Tatianna Salisbury. Salisbury is a Rockford native who now lives in Colorado. She talks about why she moved to the centennial state, why being vulnerable in her writing is so important and her future goals.
 

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
