Poetically Yours Extended Podcast -- Tatianna Salisbury

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours extended podcast. Every Friday you hear new poems from our contributors but those are just fragments of their brilliance. This podcast serves as a backdrop for the weekly segment.

This month’s featured poet is Tatianna Salisbury. Salisbury is a Rockford native who now lives in Colorado. She talks about why she moved to the centennial state, why being vulnerable in her writing is so important and her future goals.

