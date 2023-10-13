Perspective: Lessons learned from the writers' strike

The writers’ strike is over, TV is back, and everyone, it seems, can breathe a sigh of relief. But this outcome is not the end of the story. It’s the beginning of what promises to be a dramatic struggle between human workers and AI that will — in one way or another — affect all of us.



The Hollywood writers, as you might recall, sought protections against potential replacement by generative AI, especially large language models like ChatGPT. And they were able to obtain a reasonable set of guarantees through a carefully negotiated contractual agreement. But the victory is limited. The writers were successful because they were represented by a powerful union that was able to secure these protections through collective bargaining. Other workers in other fields — like legal assistants, accountants, and journalists — may not have the same opportunity. Unlike unionized workers, like the Hollywood writers, they may find themselves facing these challenges alone and feeling rather powerless to do anything about it.



One proven method for addressing these asymmetries of power is regulation and policy. Unfortunately, recent efforts from both lawmakers and federal agencies seem to defer to the expertise of Silicon Valley. If what we want is a fair and just regulatory framework that is attentive to the needs and lives of workers, we will need to make room for all stakeholders to join the conversation and contribute to its development. We have done it before, and we can do it again. We just need a seat at the table.

