Illinois food history group will discuss African American cuisine in the Midwest

A food history group will share information about the Black Foodways in Illinois during a virtual presentation this Thursday.

The Culinary Historians of Northern Illinois will feature Scott Barton. Barton, a cultural anthropologist of African diaspora foodways at Notre Dame University in Indiana, said he will share his knowledge about how the African American diaspora affected the foodways in the Midwest, but he will also have questions for the audience.

“How are they contributing to the furtherance of Black culinary culture? And is it a ‘drive-by’ or is it really an investment?” he questioned.

Barton said a lot of Black owned restaurants in Chicago and Illinois could use more support.

He also said when most people think about present day African American cuisine, they may think of chicken and waffles, grits or even collard greens. But he said the palate is much more diverse.

“There are people making European food,” Barton said. “There are wine entrepreneurs, there are people involved with business development within food and cooking.”

The virtual conversation takes place from 7p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 12. Those interested can register at the Culinary Historians’ website. There is also an in-person option at the Northern Illinois University Founders Library Lower-Level Lounge.

