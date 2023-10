Pebbles, the eldest American bison at Buffalo Rock State Park in Ottawa, died Tuesday afternoon of natural causes. She had been under veterinary care.

According to a news release, Pebbles was born at Buffalo Rock on April 25, 2005, and was a popular site for visitors to the park, which is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Two bison remain at the park: Cocoa and her 3-year-old calf, Hope.