Lanternfly spotted in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Agriculture has confirmed the first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma deliculata) in Illinois.

Following a report of a live adult on Sept. 16, state, federal, and local officials coordinated a site visit near the area of the report and identified a moderately populated area of spotted lanternfly on Sept. 18.

According to a news release, specimens were collected and submitted for identification, and confirmatory results were received on Sept. 26.

The spotted lanternfly does not present any human or animal health concerns.

The release says the spotted lanternfly is an invasive plant hopper native to eastern Asia. First found in the U.S. in southeastern Pennsylvania in 2014, it has continued to spread throughout the eastern U.S. and recently into the Midwest.

What can you do to help?

