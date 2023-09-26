© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lanternfly spotted in Illinois

Northern Public Radio
Published September 26, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT
https://agr.illinois.gov

The Illinois Department of Agriculture has confirmed the first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma deliculata) in Illinois.

Following a report of a live adult on Sept. 16, state, federal, and local officials coordinated a site visit near the area of the report and identified a moderately populated area of spotted lanternfly on Sept. 18.

According to a news release, specimens were collected and submitted for identification, and confirmatory results were received on Sept. 26.

The spotted lanternfly does not present any human or animal health concerns.

The release says the spotted lanternfly is an invasive plant hopper native to eastern Asia. First found in the U.S. in southeastern Pennsylvania in 2014, it has continued to spread throughout the eastern U.S. and recently into the Midwest.

What can you do to help?

WNIJ News