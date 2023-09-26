© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Return to Hola
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Aurora city employees save a baby's life

Northern Public Radio
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT
City of Aurora Water & Sewer Division employees, Daniel Chavez (left) and Josh Elrod, saved a one-year-old baby’s life last week while out in the field performing routine duties.
City of Aurora
City of Aurora Water & Sewer Division employees, Daniel Chavez (left) and Josh Elrod, saved a one-year-old baby’s life last week while out in the field performing routine duties.

Two Aurora city employees are being honored for saving the life of a baby.

Daniel Chavez and Josh Elrod work in the City’s Water & Sewer Division. They were handling routine duties last week when they heard a mother calling for help from a nearby home.

They found her one year old son unresponsive in the home.

Elrod administered CPR while Chavez translated and communicated with the mother in Spanish.

By the time the paramedics arrived a few minutes later, the baby was breathing again.

WNIJ News