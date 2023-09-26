Aurora city employees save a baby's life

Two Aurora city employees are being honored for saving the life of a baby.

Daniel Chavez and Josh Elrod work in the City’s Water & Sewer Division. They were handling routine duties last week when they heard a mother calling for help from a nearby home.

They found her one year old son unresponsive in the home.

Elrod administered CPR while Chavez translated and communicated with the mother in Spanish.

By the time the paramedics arrived a few minutes later, the baby was breathing again.