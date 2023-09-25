Perspective: Will we stand with Ukraine?

To those who question the importance of our commitment to Ukraine the answer is that yes, it matters. In addition to Ukraine it matters to NATO,Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Israel, and India.

In short, it matters to every nation that is formally unaligned, but is being pursued by other nations that desire to gain influence or control. That category includes, by the way, almost every other nation in the world. Just think about it.

Where are there any nonaligned nations that are not being pursued for the purpose of influencing them to “take sides?”

What would it mean, what signal would be sent, if the United States were to abandon to its fate a nation brutally attacked, and then subjected to the full catalogue of atrocities?

Should we say, then, that we stand for nothing, or that we will stand for -- as in tolerate -- just about anything? Who would stand with us knowing that, in all probability, we will not stand with them?

Must the bombs actually be falling on our cities and children before we resist or take a stand? I am Bob Evans and that is my perspective.