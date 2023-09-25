© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Will we stand with Ukraine?

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published September 25, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT
Pixabay

To those who question the importance of our commitment to Ukraine the answer is that yes, it matters. In addition to Ukraine it matters to NATO,Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Israel, and India.

In short, it matters to every nation that is formally unaligned, but is being pursued by other nations that desire to gain influence or control. That category includes, by the way, almost every other nation in the world. Just think about it.

Where are there any nonaligned nations that are not being pursued for the purpose of influencing them to “take sides?”

What would it mean, what signal would be sent, if the United States were to abandon to its fate a nation brutally attacked, and then subjected to the full catalogue of atrocities?

Should we say, then, that we stand for nothing, or that we will stand for -- as in tolerate -- just about anything? Who would stand with us knowing that, in all probability, we will not stand with them?

Must the bombs actually be falling on our cities and children before we resist or take a stand? I am Bob Evans and that is my perspective.

Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
