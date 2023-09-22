Applications for annual Rockford area art grants are now open

Grant applications for artists and arts organizations in some northern Illinois counties are now open.

Artists, arts organizations and nonprofits in DeKalb, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago Counties can now apply for Community Arts Access Grants. Applicants can receive up to $2,500. The goal is to help artists and organizations fund various 2024 projects.

These grants are partially funded by the Illinois Arts Council Agency and receive some support from the City Rockford.

The Rockford Area Arts Council is offering a workshop for applicants on Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. Individual artists must be working with a 501(c) (3) organization to qualify. Other guidelines and applications can be found here. The deadline to apply is midnight Nov. 20.

