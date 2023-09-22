© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Applications for annual Rockford area art grants are now open

By Yvonne Boose
Published September 22, 2023

Grant applications for artists and arts organizations in some northern Illinois counties are now open.

Artists, arts organizations and nonprofits in DeKalb, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago Counties can now apply for Community Arts Access Grants. Applicants can receive up to $2,500. The goal is to help artists and organizations fund various 2024 projects.

These grants are partially funded by the Illinois Arts Council Agency and receive some support from the City Rockford.

The Rockford Area Arts Council is offering a workshop for applicants on Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. Individual artists must be working with a 501(c) (3) organization to qualify. Other guidelines and applications can be found here. The deadline to apply is midnight Nov. 20.

WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose