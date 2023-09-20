Sycamore and Rockford are coming together in the name of art

Artists from two northern Illinois cities are coming together to celebrate art.

This will be the first Sycamore Art in the Park. Rockford artist, Rhiannon Yandell, said she partnered with her friend Rudy Galindo of Sycamore to create Flaunt Productions. The duo is working with the Sycamore Park district and the Rockford Area Arts Council to host the fine arts fair in Sycamore.

“DeKalb County is actually in the Arts Council service area and as you know, I work there too,” Yandell said. “But Mary McNamara Bernsten, the executive director, was really supportive of us you know, getting out into Sycamore and DeKalb more and you know, kind of having a presence there.”

Yandell said this partnership is beneficial for both cities.

“We all can be more of a tight knit arts community, and it doesn't have to be quite so siloed.”

Yandell said she wants this event to represent artists across the region.

“We’ve had some great artists submit so far. So (I'm) really excited to see the work that is going to be on display,” she said. “But we're anticipating probably 50 to 80 artists, so they'll have 10 by 10 tents of all mediums. It is a fine arts fair, so not necessarily a craft fair, but artisans of all types.”

The free event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct.1 at Citizens Memorial Sports Complex in Sycamore.

Applications are accepted through Sept. 26.

