Elevated shedding of the virus that causes COVID-19 detected in two NIU residence halls

Two residence halls at Northern Illinois University are showing a high level of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The university tracks the presence of the virus through wastewater surveillance testing.

The latest dashboard shows “elevated shedding” of the virus at the Patterson West and Neptune residence halls.

In these cases, precautions are highly recommended — including masking indoors and taking a rapid test as symptoms develop.

NIU started testing local wastewater for the presence of the virus in 2021.

The program is the result of a partnership between NIU and the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District.

The water district provides samples of wastewater to be tested by NIU scientists in a dedicated lab.

