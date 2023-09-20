© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elevated shedding of the virus that causes COVID-19 detected in two NIU residence halls

Northern Public Radio
Published September 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT
Testing results as of Sept. 19, 2023
Wastewater Surveillance Laboratory - NIU
Testing results as of Sept. 19, 2023

Two residence halls at Northern Illinois University are showing a high level of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The university tracks the presence of the virus through wastewater surveillance testing.

The latest dashboard shows “elevated shedding” of the virus at the Patterson West and Neptune residence halls.

In these cases, precautions are highly recommended — including masking indoors and taking a rapid test as symptoms develop.

NIU started testing local wastewater for the presence of the virus in 2021.

The program is the result of a partnership between NIU and the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District.

The water district provides samples of wastewater to be tested by NIU scientists in a dedicated lab.

WNIJ News