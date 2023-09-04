© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Rockford Symphony Orchestra opening season performance will end with a high note

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published September 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Yaniv Attar
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Yaniv Attar

The new maestro for a northern Illinois orchestra said he plans to bring the ‘energy’ to the community during this season’s first concert, and for many years to come.

Yaniv Attar is the new music director of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. Attar said he chose to kick off the symphony’s 90th anniversary season with a song by John Estacio called “Frenergy.” He explained that the word is a combination of frantic and energy. He is focusing on the latter.

“Energy that I want to bring to the community,” he said. “And I think that piece really captures that. It's short. It's very melodic. People can connect with very well. But I felt it was a perfect way to just like they say ‘open with a bang.’”

Attar said there will be a surprise ending. He said this moment will bring the house down.

“Maybe in the last two minutes. There's something that is very unusual that the orchestra is doing visually, that you don't expect, and I don't want to spoil the surprise.”

Opening night for the symphony’s season takes place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
