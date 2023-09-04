Rockford Symphony Orchestra opening season performance will end with a high note

The new maestro for a northern Illinois orchestra said he plans to bring the ‘energy’ to the community during this season’s first concert, and for many years to come.

Yaniv Attar is the new music director of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. Attar said he chose to kick off the symphony’s 90th anniversary season with a song by John Estacio called “Frenergy.” He explained that the word is a combination of frantic and energy. He is focusing on the latter.

“Energy that I want to bring to the community,” he said. “And I think that piece really captures that. It's short. It's very melodic. People can connect with very well. But I felt it was a perfect way to just like they say ‘open with a bang.’”

Attar said there will be a surprise ending. He said this moment will bring the house down.

“Maybe in the last two minutes. There's something that is very unusual that the orchestra is doing visually, that you don't expect, and I don't want to spoil the surprise.”

Opening night for the symphony’s season takes place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

