Perspective: The gratitude of children

Sometimes kids are described as imaginative. I think the word should be "grateful."

When I was a kid, I loved TV and film Westerns: cowboys on horseback, who shot at bad guys and sang songs. I wanted a horse of my own.

One day I got one: a stick horse. It was a horse's head sticking out of a broomstick. I rode it all over the neighborhood; I don't recall once being ungrateful that I didn't have a real horse.

I also wanted to be Superman. I got a short red kerchief and a blue shirt. I would try to fly off benches but never got airborne. But I wasn't ungrateful. I was glad just to test-market. And I knew that with a longer kerchief and a bluer shirt, I'd succeed in getting to the moon.