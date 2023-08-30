© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Perspective: The gratitude of children

Northern Public Radio | By Tom McBride
Published August 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT
Keppihevosharrastaja
/
Wikimedia

Sometimes kids are described as imaginative. I think the word should be "grateful."

When I was a kid, I loved TV and film Westerns: cowboys on horseback, who shot at bad guys and sang songs. I wanted a horse of my own.

One day I got one: a stick horse. It was a horse's head sticking out of a broomstick. I rode it all over the neighborhood; I don't recall once being ungrateful that I didn't have a real horse.

I also wanted to be Superman. I got a short red kerchief and a blue shirt. I would try to fly off benches but never got airborne. But I wasn't ungrateful. I was glad just to test-market. And I knew that with a longer kerchief and a bluer shirt, I'd succeed in getting to the moon.

Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesTom McBride
Tom McBride
Tom McBride is co-author of the annual Beloit College Mindset List. He is a specialist in Shakespeare. For 42 years he taught at Beloit, where he won an award for excellence in teaching. He also coordinated the Mackey Distinguished Writers' Program and the First Year Initiatives Program.
See stories by Tom McBride