Poetically Yours - No light

Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's featured poet is Cyrstal L. Goss.

Goss was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago. She’s a writer who loves and enjoys her children Adrienne, Tracy Jr. and Bryan, and her grandchildren Elijah, Elise, Cameren and Evan. Goss said she loves being part of a family, but she also knows how to enjoy her time alone with herself. Goss works in the home healthcare field and at one time worked in a public library. This is where she fell in love with reading and writing. Goss said she wants her reader to feel like they are part of her poems. She enjoys peace and being happy.

Here’s her poem “Darkness.”

Alone in a room, in the dark, my mind is on you, yet you seem so far, my thoughts are all over, thinking of the things that I feel, just to see, just a touch would make things good, as I lay in the darkness all I know is me

Is it a dream or reality, hands are all over me, is it you that came and went, or was it just a breeze that I felt, the darkness comes all around, and yet I can clearly see, the love that is here, forever in my heart, what is this tearing things apart

Your desire is so deep that you can’t really show how you feel, we are the same, yet so different. How do things get back to what you had, things are fine as they are, yet something went astray, but unconditional Love makes us stay

Darkness all around, I think I see a little light, consumption of other things make us forget, those things that mattered in life, but I know in the end I know we will be alright, thoughts will come and go, but one thing I know the Darkness won’t always be here, as long as I know you will always be near

