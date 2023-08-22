© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - 'Finding the beauty and wonder'

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT
Screenshot of Carol Obertubbesing on Zoom with a background picture that she took of Woodstock Square in Woodstock, Illinois.
Yvonne Boose - Screen capture
Welcome to a special edition of the Poetically Yours podcast. For the past few years, this segment has showcased poems from northern Illinois writers and a few from other states.

Poetically Yours gives you glances of the poets, but it doesn’t allow you to experience the depth of these artists. This special segment does just that and it also serves as a backdrop for the weekly series.

This month’s featured poet is Carol Obertubbesing. Obertubbesing grew up in Union City, New Jersey. She has served on the board of the Woodstock Folk Music Festival for decades. On this episode, she talked about her inspirations, what led her to Illinois, and how poetry and music intertwines.

WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
