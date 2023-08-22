Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - 'Finding the beauty and wonder'

Welcome to a special edition of the Poetically Yours podcast. For the past few years, this segment has showcased poems from northern Illinois writers and a few from other states.

Poetically Yours gives you glances of the poets, but it doesn’t allow you to experience the depth of these artists. This special segment does just that and it also serves as a backdrop for the weekly series.

This month’s featured poet is Carol Obertubbesing. Obertubbesing grew up in Union City, New Jersey. She has served on the board of the Woodstock Folk Music Festival for decades. On this episode, she talked about her inspirations, what led her to Illinois, and how poetry and music intertwines.