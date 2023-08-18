Under Rocks gets hives | Under Rocks podcast

Mike Lundgren

On a mild August morning, the Under Rocks crew met up with Tim Benedict at his Franklin Grove home and business, Orion Organics. He bundled us up in the surprisingly light protective gear of the beekeeper, taped our pants to our boots, and led us to his hives, which by 10 a.m. had been buzzing with activity for hours.

Listen to the full podcast to hear just about everything you need to know about beekeeping, from feeding the Queen to bottling the honey.

How can you help protect and feed honeybees and native pollinators in your own yard? Tim has some suggestions:

- plant as many native plants in your yard as you can, a mix that will flower throughout the seasons. Even a tiny patch helps!

- avoid spraying anything that flowers.

- resist the temptation to rip out the dandelions and clover: They provide some of the earliest food for the bees.

- provide a water source, preferably something they won't drown in.

Thanks to Tim Benedict for his generosity with his time, knowledge, and honey. Thanks also to his family members and Orion Organics.

The Under Rocks team involved in this adventure were Dan Libman, Spencer Tritt, Mike Lundgren (great visuals, Mike!), and Susan Stephens.

No one was stung in the making of this podcast.

