Rockford after-school program gives teens an outlet

The musical Hamilton inspired a former Rockford teacher to create an after-school program that allows students to express themselves.

Lori Beach-Grass taught creative and performing arts at West Middle school until a disabling disease forced her to stop.

“The reason why I had to quit teaching is I have multiple sclerosis,” she said. “Yeah. And so, these guys are. They have my back.”

The disease pushed Beach-Grass out of the teacher’s seat, but it didn’t stop her from leading students. The “guys” she is referring to are all a part of an after-school program called Auburn LIT UP.

This spoken word poetry club meets at Auburn High School, but it didn’t start there. It was conceived from a single sixth grade class project in 2015 at West Middle School. Beach-Grass said the name comes from the word literature because the original works were based on themes from the art form.

Beach-Grass was the winner of a Golden Apple Foundation teacher’s award. She said this recognition was the portal for the group’s new home.

“The night of the Golden Apple banquet, the principal from Auburn High School was at the banquet,” Beach-Grass explained. ”And so, as I was walking back to my seat, she said ‘call me’ and she said ‘Our doors are open to you.’”

Alexis Lopez has been with the group since sixth grade. Alexis's pronouns are they/them. They stood in front of the group looking down. Then Alexis looked up and started to recite a poem.

Beach-Grass explained that looking down is a way to tell the audience that the performers are turned off and when they look up, that means they are turned on. When they finish, their head goes back down to indicate they've turned themselves off again. She said this is a technique that is used in theater.

Alexis said they learned about the group during a sixth-grade open house. They said poetry gives them the opportunity to bring mindfulness to the world.

“I just want to bring awareness that not every house is like a dollhouse,” Alexis said, “where everything is scripted, how it needs to be in that household. Like when company comes over, you have to act a certain way. I don't want everyone to think that that's how life is all the time.”

Effadea Rowe,14, started writing 4 years ago. She said the group is much more than an after-school program.

“Even though we all come from like different places, and we all do different things to kind of just feel like a family,” Effadea said. “Because you know, I've won, and I've lost. And like, I've laughed, and I've cried, and it's just like, I feel like we're all connected in here.”

Anyya Green is soft spoken 17-year-old. She said she usually talks low but turns up the volume when she performs. Green explained how the group helps her to create.

“Now I write all the time. And it just helps me get my voice my opinion without being judged from them,” Green said. “Like I can come here and write about anything that I want. And they always give me feedback, whether I want to hear it or not. But it's just it's a family here.”

Yvonne Boose Nordlof sign.

Rockford's youth poet laureate, Kaila Anderson, is also a part of this group.

Beach-Grass said this program gives the students a chance to express themselves in an open, safe and welcoming environment.

“These kids choose to be here. They're not getting any credit after school for this,” she added. “They're not having their literature teacher say I'm going to give you extra points if you do this, this is all on their own.”

Beach-Grass and her husband fund this group since she is no longer an employee of the school system. The group takes part in the Certified Open Mic and Poetry Slam at the Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center. That open mic takes place every third Tuesday of the month.Beach-Grass said her goal is to have a LIT UP program at every single school.