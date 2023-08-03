DeKalb food pantry will use art to raise funds

A DeKalb food pantry that serves families with students is raising funds in the name of art.

Barb Food Mart is inviting the community to buy an individual or family square and decorate it for its colorful fundraiser “Art for the Mart.”

Melissa Beck is a volunteer for the pantry. She said she and some of her friends have talked about doing this type of fundraiser for years. She explained how the art project will work.

“Basically, you purchase a three foot by three-foot square prior to the event, and then you show up between nine and 12," she said. "And all you have to do is be creative and artistic and chalk your square however you choose.”

Beck said 55 squares are accounted for and there isn’t a deadline to purchase a square.

“So, we are maxed out on 80 squares for the space,” she said. “So, if we have any left, we'll be happy to let people purchase the day of.”

Beck said about 13 sponsors helped provide the supplies for the fundraiser.

The event takes place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday Aug. 5 at Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb. Individual squares are for a donation of $15 and family foursquares are $45. All proceeds go to the pantry.

Big D’s hotdogs and Sweet Butts Cotton Candy will also be available for purchase.

