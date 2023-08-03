© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

DeKalb food pantry will use art to raise funds

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT
Barb Food Mart

A DeKalb food pantry that serves families with students is raising funds in the name of art.

Barb Food Mart is inviting the community to buy an individual or family square and decorate it for its colorful fundraiser “Art for the Mart.”

Melissa Beck is a volunteer for the pantry. She said she and some of her friends have talked about doing this type of fundraiser for years. She explained how the art project will work.

“Basically, you purchase a three foot by three-foot square prior to the event, and then you show up between nine and 12," she said. "And all you have to do is be creative and artistic and chalk your square however you choose.”

Beck said 55 squares are accounted for and there isn’t a deadline to purchase a square.

“So, we are maxed out on 80 squares for the space,” she said. “So, if we have any left, we'll be happy to let people purchase the day of.”

Beck said about 13 sponsors helped provide the supplies for the fundraiser.

The event takes place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday Aug. 5 at Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb. Individual squares are for a donation of $15 and family foursquares are $45. All proceeds go to the pantry.

Big D’s hotdogs and Sweet Butts Cotton Candy will also be available for purchase.

Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
