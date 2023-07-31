Perspective: The first family reunion on the farm

As my husband and I prepared to host our first Seraphine family reunion, I wondered if a small sheep farm would interest families with young children? We would meet first over July fourth week at a river house in Saugatuck Michigan. Rebekah, Mike, and active year old son and creative six year old daughter would travel from Florida. Jeremiah and Caroline with year old explorative son and their acrobatic daughter of three would fly from San Francisco.

The river house offered a small basketball court, kickballs, large outdoor grill, long canopied picnic table, two inflatable kayaks by the river, a short trip to a beach on Lake Michigan and a July fourth fireworks with oohs and aahs, watched on blankets in a downtown park.

Heading home, I hope the grandchildren wouldn’t feel let down during our last few reunion days.

Video clip snippets:

+Connie’s first spaghetti meal a hit with four kiddos, the boys eating with their fingers and the girls asking for more.

+Screams of delight as girls run through splash pad fountains in the grass.

+Curious toddler opens cabinet doors.

+Boys play outside with water toys and kick rubber balls through the grass.

+Older sister wears out addicted ball-catching dog, Max.

+Adults relax on the deck, laughing at all the antics.

Final clips:

+Girls try to catch fireflies in wheat field; Mike calls them and opens clasped hands for a burst of light and delight.

+Final reunion fun as a spaceship...or remote-control drone hovers over our families with a final blessing to all. I’m Connie Seraphine with my Family Reunion Perspective