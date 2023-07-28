Summer camp & a special, special education conversation| Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

Important programming note: starting this month, the Teachers’ Lounge Radio show airs the last Friday of each month at noon. You’ll also be able to tune in and hear the show again the following morning, Saturday, at 6 a.m. You can listen right here, right now too!

On this episode of the radio show, Eugene Calingacion is a special education teacher at Jones-Farrar, an International Baccalaureate World School in Freeport, Illinois!

We talked with Eugene about his journey from growing up in poverty in the Philippines, the dedication it took to get his degree, all the way to teaching special education in the United States. We went into, how his own childhood experiences and trauma help him advocate for his students now and so much more.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

Also, please subscribe to our Teachers' Lounge newsletter right here where you can stay up to speed on the show and share stories you think we should cover!