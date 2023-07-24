Pespective: Democracy vs. Autocracy, again!

‘What we’re trying to do is identify pockets of independence and seize them.” Said Russell T. Vought, advisor to the House Freedom Caucus.

This is the intention of “Project 2025”. “Project 2025” a coalition of 65 right-wing organizations putting in place policies and personnel to recommend to any 2024 Republican presidential winner.

If you want an example of America if they succeed, look at the restrictive policies Governor DeSantis established in Florida.

Our democracy has always been under attack by those who fear the loss of centralized control that democracy presents.

Today’s struggle dates to the New Deal policies of Franklin Roosevelt. The New Deal period of social structures created fewer discrepancies in wealth. From 1933 to 1981, known as the Great Compression.

Lincoln warned our republic would not fall to outsiders but to those within our borders.

“Project 2025” is such a threat. A threat that weapons cannot defend us from. Only an aware public who wants to maintain freedom for all Americans can protect us.

Will we as a people unite to bend the arch of our nation’s future toward equality and freedom, or toward a dictatorship? It is up to each of us.

I’m Dan Kenney, and this is my perspective.