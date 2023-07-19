Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Michael Lee Johnson

Welcome to the Poetically Yours extended podcast. This special segment takes you beyond the pen of its weekly contributors. This month’s featured author is Michael Lee Johnson.

Johnson lives in Itasca, Illinois but is also a citizen of Canada. He lived there for 10 years during the Vietnam War. His works are published in many small press magazines across 40 countries. He was nominated for two Pushcart Prize awards and five Best of The Net awards.

In this episode, Johnson talks about his start as a writer and the inspiration behind sharing his work. He also explains the reason he changes his voice when he recites his poems.

Many of his poems can be heard on his YouTube page.

