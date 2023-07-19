© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Michael Lee Johnson

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT

Eugene Chystiakov - Unsplash.com
/

Welcome to the Poetically Yours extended podcast. This special segment takes you beyond the pen of its weekly contributors. This month’s featured author is Michael Lee Johnson.

Johnson lives in Itasca, Illinois but is also a citizen of Canada. He lived there for 10 years during the Vietnam War. His works are published in many small press magazines across 40 countries. He was nominated for two Pushcart Prize awards and five Best of The Net awards.

In this episode, Johnson talks about his start as a writer and the inspiration behind sharing his work. He also explains the reason he changes his voice when he recites his poems.

Many of his poems can be heard on his YouTube page.

WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
