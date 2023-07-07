© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
The 21st show comes to Fridays on WNIJ!

Published July 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT

Starting July 14th, The 21st Show moves to 5 days a week!

That’s right, the wide ranging and in-depth coverage of Illinois news now finds a home Fridays at 11 am on WNIJ. Brian Mackey and The 21st news team will have another day to cover the stories and topics that matter most to the WNIJ listening area. Missed an episode? Don't worry, we have you covered. You can listen to every episode online here or on our mobile app.

The 21st
An hour-long discussion with the people most informed about the political, social and cultural issues affecting the State of Illinois with host Niala Boodhoo. Listen to The 21st each weekday at 11am.

