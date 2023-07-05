Rockford art organization is inviting residents and their posse to a red carpet event

A Rockford art organization will highlight a local production studio during its annual summer party and fundraiser.

Mary McNamara Bernsten, the executive director of the Rockford Area Arts Council, said each year the party moves to a different venue. This year’s celebration will take place at City Stage Studios, which is owned by Josiah Sjöström.

“And he has opened his doors to the Arts Council and to the community,” she said, “to give you a little sneak peek into what he does there. He's got a beautiful photography studio for rent. He has a production studio for rent and does quite a bit of production work, commercials, and such.”

She said attendees can donate to receive star treatment.

“So, you can get your red carpet looks printed out on a movie style poster, an 11 by 17 poster that would be $25," she explained. "You would scan the QR code, and then you and your friend or you and your spouse could have this sort of keepsake that will be rolled up and put into a poster tube for you.”

DJ Vic Monsta will also have his playlist for sale.

Donations will go towards artist grants and employment opportunities.

McNamara Bernsten said the event is meant to connect the community with creatives.

The fundraiser party takes place on Friday July 7 from 5p.m. to 10 p.m. at City Stage Studios, 821 First Ave. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring their entourage.

